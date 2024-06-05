The Dakota Bi-Polar Awareness Foundation announced a pledge of $100,000 over the next four years to support counseling services for families affected by bipolar disorder at the Healthy Essentials Clinic .

The Foundation's commitment will provide much-needed resources for families who might not otherwise have access to counseling services.

"We recognize that counseling can be a critical resource for families affected by bipolar disorder," said Foundation Spokesperson, Ken Millen. "By partnering with the Healthy Essentials Clinic, we hope to provide access to counseling services for those who need it most and raise awareness of the challenges faced by families impacted by bipolar disorder. "

The Dakota Bi-Polar Awareness Foundation's pledge will enable the Healthy Essentials Clinic to expand its counseling services and provide support to more families in need. The partnership is part of the Foundation's ongoing commitment to improving the lives of those affected by bipolar disorder through awareness, education, and support.

Pictured above: Brad Krauza (Event Planner/Fundraiser) | Christina Camilleri (Healthy Essentials Clinic Founder) | Ken Millen (Founder & President of the Dakota Foundation).

For more information about the Dakota Bi-Polar Awareness Foundation and its partnership with the Healthy Essentials Clinic, visit Dakota Foundation website at https://Dakotafoundation.ca

