Inspector Blake MacLeod has been selected as the new Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Detachment.

Blake began his career out of Depot at the City of Kelowna. A promotion to corporal took him to the Sea-to-Sky region as watch commander, plainclothes and detachment commander and then in 2009, Blake returned to the Okanagan. Blake has served as the Acting Officer in Charge since Superintendent Shawna Baher left in late November 2023 to assume the role of new Chief Superintendent on Vancouver Island.

"The City of Vernon is pleased to see Inspector MacLeod promoted to Officer in charge,” says Mayor Victor Cumming. “Superintendent MacLeod brings a tremendous amount of expertise, leadership and solid local relationships. We look forward to working with Superintendent MacLeod as he continues to guide the Detachment in serving and protecting the community. His personal years residing in the North Okanagan is a great advantage.”

Inspector MacLeod is heavily involved in the Okanagan where he has coached youth sports teams and has volunteered with youth and seniors’ groups.

“I am proud to work with a wide variety of communities served by our detachment where we will continue to build strong relationships and partnerships,” says Insp. MacLeod. “The detachment is full of amazing people who are dedicated to the safety and well-being of our region and I look forward to leading them. I could not be prouder, nor more thankful and honoured, to have been given the opportunity to lead this great group of people.”

The Vernon North Okanagan Detachment includes the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, City of Armstrong, City of Enderby, Township of Spallumcheen, Falkland, the Village of Lumby, Cherryville, Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) and the Splatsin First Nation.

Quotes

RCMP Southeast District Officer Chief Superintendent, Brad Haugli:

Inspector MacLeod built his career here and calls the North Okanagan home and I know he will be a terrific asset to the Detachment and communities served by VNOD.

Mayor Joe Cramer, City of Armstrong:

“The City of Armstrong extends congratulations to Insp. Blake Macleod in taking on this new role. We look forward to working with Insp. Macleod and further extending the City’s close relationship with the RCMP.”

Mayor, Ruth Hoyte of Coldstream:

The District of Coldstream is immensely pleased with the selection of Blake MacLeod as the next superintendent for our area. His professionalism along with his intimate knowledge of the area, openness to listen and his easy style of communication, with a touch of humor, is an enhanced benefit for all. Congratulations, we look forward to the continuation of a positive relationship with the District of Coldstream.”