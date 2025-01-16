Kelowna RCMP officers will start wearing body cameras at the end of January.

Acting Officer in Charge, Inspector Chris Goebel, said body cameras have become a national standard in modern policing, and are vital in helping to build trust among the public and resolve public compalints.

"The Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP are excited to be among the first RCMP detachments in British Columbia to deploy this highly anticipated equipment,” he said in a media release.

The BC RCMP plan to roll out more than 3-thousand cameras over the next 12 to 18 months.

Mounties in Mission, Tofino, Cranbrook, Kamloops and Prince George already wear body cameras.