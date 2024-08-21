The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered in the Bella Vista area early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police responded to a call from a member of the public who had found a dead body near Okanagan Hills Blvd in Vernon.

We’re in the very early stages of our investigation at this time, but the death has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and is asking for the public’s help.

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have observed or witnessed a person or vehicle parked or stopped around the hairpin turn on Okanagan Hills Boulevard between the morning of August 19th and 8 a.m. on August 20th.

Anyone who may have dash cam footage or information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file # 2024-14152

No additional information is available for release and updates will be provided when available.