The City of West Kelowna is issuing a Boil Water Notice, until further notice, for an isolated and specified section of the Westbank neighbourhood, within the Powers Creek Water Service Area, after a watermain break in the area. View our water quality map to confirm if your property is in the affected area. Please note, the Powers Creek Water Treatment Plant is working as it should, by providing multi-barrier treatment and clean, safe, reliable water to all areas within the system. Due to the watermain break, which has now been repaired, turbidity is now present within the specified area’s distribution system due to an unanticipated loss of pressure and flow disturbance, thereby requiring the City to issue a Boil Water Notice as a precaution.

For more information on boil water requirements, prior to consumption, please read Interior Health’s Drinking Water for Everyone website resources at drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca; see Boil Water Notice. Alternatively, residents can also obtain potable drinking water from the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Customers can use the station for free during the Boil Water Notice. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road-side of the facility. Please note Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor Construction in the area and obey all traffic signs and speed limits when accessing the bulk filling station.

The City will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the Boil Water Notice. To receive City news and alerts directly to your email inbox, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.