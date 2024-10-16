Access to the Saint Lutheran Church, South Main Market, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre and the Sikh temple will be available at all times from the north and will be in place as long as weather permits construction to continue.

Watch for traffic changes throughout the area. Construction crews will post signs on-site alerting to any potential detours. Be aware that work will take place during typical workday hours, with roads reopening evenings and weekends.

For the latest updates, visit penticton.ca/lake-to-lake