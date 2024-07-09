A ban on all open burning, including campfires and fireworks, will start July 12 at noon in the City of Penticton.

The City’s ban aligns with the provincial restrictions that comes into effect at the same time in the Kamloops Fire Centre.This ban does not restrict fires in cooking stoves using gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus with a CSA or ULC rating (providing the flame height does not exceed 15 centimeters) but does restrict fires in portable wood-burning fireplaces and campfires.City of Penticton beach firepits will also be not be use while the ban is in place.Specifically, prohibited activities once the temporary ban takes effect will include:

· campfires, as defined in the wildfire regulation: https://www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirelegislation

· the burning of waste or other materials

· stubble or grass fires of any size over any area

· the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches, chimineas, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description

· the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice)

· the use of air curtain burners (forced air burning systems)

The City of Penticton reminds residents to be prepared for wildfire season by having an emergency plan in place, and applying FireSmart principles to their home and properties. For further information or to receive a free home assessment contact firesmart@penticton.ca or visit www.penticton.ca/firesmart