As a result of decreased temperatures, increased precipitation, higher relative humidity, and good recoveries overnight, Category 1 campfires will be permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, effective at 12 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. This rescind includes the use of chimineas and tiki and similar kinds of torches.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited until noon on Oct. 11, 2024, or until the orders are rescinded.

In addition to open fires being prohibited, the following activities and equipment are also restricted:

Fireworks;

Sky Lanterns;

Binary Exploding Targets;

Air Curtain Burners; and

Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description, except when used for a Category 1 campfire as defined by the Wildfire Regulation.

You can view a map of the affected area here. To learn more about the different categories of open burning, visit the Open Burning webpage.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise in an enactment (e.g., in a local government bylaw). Always check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility. Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused wildfires.

The Kamloops Fire Centre would like to thank the public for its continuing help in preventing wildfires. To report a wildfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca