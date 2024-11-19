On November 13, 2024 a Salmon Arm business in the 300 block of Ross St NE reported their windows had been damaged overnight. Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect.

The suspect appears to be a Caucasian male, bald or short hair, wearing a dark coloured hoodie with a light coloured pocket. Please see the photograph below.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, please reference Salmon Arm RCMP file 2024-7162.