The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) Board of Directors has approved an updated Municipal Solid Waste Management Bylaw that sets increases to diversion and disposal fees starting January 1, 2025.

Municipal Solid Waste Management Bylaw No. 3021, 2024 sets fees and charges for the service as well as establishes rules and regulations for the facilities. Fees are increasing for a number of products, including:

Refuse (garbage) increasing from $113 to $116/tonne.

Construction and demolition waste increasing from $270/tonne to $286/tonne.

Wood waste increasing from $34 to $35/tonne.

Refuse containing regulated material increasing from $286 to $303/tonne.

Drywall increasing from $162 to $167/tonne.

Asphalt Roofing increasing from $90 to $100/tonne.

Minimum charges apply for most products. The minimum charge for refuse, wood waste, and scrap metal will remain unchanged at $10 until 2027. Yard and garden waste (other than tandem trucks or larger loads) will continue to be accepted free of charge.

Diversion and disposal fees need to be reviewed and increased periodically to keep pace with inflation and cover facility operating costs and long-term capital costs. The RDNO Solid Waste Management Service is funded almost entirely by fees, with only a small taxation component.

The RDNO encourages residents to save on disposal fees by reducing the amount of waste they generate and the frequency of trips to RDNO solid waste facilities. Residents are also encouraged to sort and separate divertible materials from garbage to save valuable landfill airspace and fees. For a minimum charge of $10, customers can bring up to 86 kg (190 lbs) of refuse (garbage).

For a complete list of diversion and disposal fees, please visit www.rdno.ca/ddf.