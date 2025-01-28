Morcom – Top Forward – The West Kelowna native scored two goals and added four assists in two games for the Chiefs. In a 4-2 win over the Princeton Posse on Jan. 24, Morcom scored the winner, short-handed, and collected two assists. In their 5-4 overtime win over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Jan. 25, Morcom had a goal and two assists, including setting up the tying goal to force overtime. Morcom has 37 points in 30 games, which is a new season high.

Meddeb – Top Defence – The Calgary native had two goals and two assists in two games for the Grizzlies while playing an average of 20:06 a game and was plus five. In their 9-0 win over the Osoyoos Coyotes on Jan. 24, Meddeb had two goals and three points. In their 4-3 overtime win over the Columbia Valley Rockies, the 5-10, 165-pound defenceman assisted on the overtime winner. Meddeb leads the Grizzlies blueline with 23 points in 31 games and has established a new season high in points.

Tait – Top Goalie – The Prince George native had a 28-save shutout performance in a 3-0 win over the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Jan. 24. Tait stopped 15 shots in the second period. It’s Tait’s second shutout of the season and sixth of his KIJHL career. It’s the second time this season that Tait has been selected as the Top Goalie. Tait is 12-2-0 in 15 games for the Border Bruins with a 1.95 goals against average and a .924 save percentage.