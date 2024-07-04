It’s been a big year for housing in Kelowna! Over the past several months, the City has been busy responding to new provincial legislation which required municipalities to update local policies and bylaws to boost housing supply across B.C.

The City recently updated the 2040 Official Community Plan, design guidelines, Zoning and supporting bylaws – and just last week launched a new ‘fast-track’ approval process – to help create more housing, in more places, quickly and to meet the demands of our growing community.

If you want to know more about what these changes mean for Kelowna, or have questions, join us for one of four housing pop-up events happening on July 10 and 11.



The pop-up events will be held at the following locations and times:



· Wednesday, July 10, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kelowna Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market

· Wednesday, July 10, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Glen Matera Park

· Thursday, July 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rutland Centennial Park

· Thursday, July 11, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Night Market

These are informal and interactive sessions where you can learn about the City’s latest initiatives to increase housing supply and diversity. No registration is required, just drop by and join the conversation.

Can’t make it? Look for one of our information boards in neighbourhoods across the city this summer or visit kelowna.ca/growingkelowna.