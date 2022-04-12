The nomination period for this year’s Civic and Community Awards is now open, and will remain open until Friday, February 10, 2025. Criteria for all categories and nomination forms are available at kelowna.ca/civicawards .

2025 preliminary budget overview

Council heard a summary of the 2025 Financial Plan – Preliminary Budget, ahead of budget deliberations on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The 2025 budget aims to support the essential services that contribute to everyday quality of life, and maintain the city’s growth, while also prioritizing investment in community safety; housing supports, active and road transportation; sustainability initiatives; economic development; and digital transformation.

Strategic facilities master plan

Council approved a staff report proposing the development of a Strategic Facilities Master Plan to assess the condition of City-owned buildings and establish a framework for managing them. The plan will help identify key facilities for investment, determine their locations, and assess whether they are best meeting community needs. Many City facilities, built in the 1970s and 1980s, are nearing the end of their life cycles, prompting the City to plan replacements for aging structures. Staff aim to present further updates to Council in early 2025.

Housing needs assessment

Council reviewed updates to the Lobbyist Registry policy, which requires individuals lobbying a Council member to register with the City. Since its adoption in September 2023, 46 registrations have been approved. The proposed changes aim to simplify the process and improve compliance.

