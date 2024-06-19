The City of Kelowna is developing its first Water Security and Responsibility Plan, a comprehensive strategy to ensure a holistic approach to how we use, protect, and share water, now and in the future.

Join staff at an information session to learn more about the plan, ask questions, and provide feedback.

Date : Thursday, June 20

: Thursday, June 20 Time : 4 to 7 p.m

: 4 to 7 p.m Location: City Hall, 1435 Water St.

The information session is free and open to all residents. If you are unable to attend, you can review the full plan document and complete the online survey at Get Involved.

The Water Security and Responsibility Plan covers six key sectors of water management – water supply, wastewater management, environmental flow needs, source water protection, natural assets, and stormwater management and flood protection – to ensure the long-term availability and quality of water for drinking, sanitation, agriculture, recreation, industry, the natural environment and more.

Visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca to complete the survey by June 30.