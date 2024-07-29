Water conservation in Kelowna is a year-round effort and with recent high summer temperatures, it’s never been more important to be mindful of our water use. While this resource may seem limitless, most of our city’s water comes from Okanagan Lake and is susceptible to drought.

Everyone has a part to play in reducing our use and protecting this important water source for our community. Watch the latest water conservation video to learn more.

“We are not immune to drought conditions despite the size of Okanagan Lake. Recent weeks have been a reminder of how quickly our region can heat up and dry out,” said Ed Hoppe, Water Quality and Customer Care Supervisor. “Roughly a quarter of water use in the summer is used on yards so it’s important we do our part to follow the watering schedule and practice Water Smart conservation habits.”

Residents can help conserve water by following these water smart tips:

Water between midnight and 6 a.m. and only on your designated days.

Collect rainwater, when possible, to use on flower beds and gardens.

Let your grass grow long, sharpen your mower blade to prevent grass blade damage, and over-seed your lawn to retain more moisture.

Ensure that irrigation stays on landscaped areas only – avoid watering sidewalks or driveways.

Apply for a free irrigation system assessment from our Water Smart team.

Apply for Water Smart rebates when updating irrigated landscapes.

A reminder that Stage 1 water restrictions have remained in effect since April 22. Even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays while odd-numbered addresses are able to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. No watering on Mondays.

The City of Kelowna is also rethinking its approach to irrigation and working to reduce year-round water use. From designing new parks with underground trench systems that help capture groundwater, to using temporary irrigation systems that can be removed once native plants are established, the City is working to increase sustainability in our community’s green spaces.

With the support of the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s Water Conservation and Quality Improvement program, a Drought Resilience Audit Program is currently underway reviewing thirty of the City’s irrigation systems. The program’s goal is to direct system improvements ensuring they are operating at high-efficiency, reducing costs and saving water.

For more information on what you can do to conserve water this summer, visit kelowna.ca/watersmart.