A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council.

Pride Month officially proclaimed

The SOS Pride Society came to Council on Monday for the official proclamation of June as Pride Month in Penticton.

Part of the proclamation notes: “it is imperative that all people in our community, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression, feel valued, safe, empowered, and supported by their peers and community leaders.”

OCP Amendment approved, Zoning Bylaw moves along

Council adopted a housing-focused amendment to the Official Community Plan and provided second and third reading to the Zoning Bylaw.

The OCP Amendment is one step of other work the City is carrying out to implement the OCP Housing Task Force’s 18 recommendations, including the associated Zoning Bylaw update. Related upcoming work includes developing a Social Housing Plan, master infrastructure plan review, and Development Cost Charges (DCC) program review.

The decisions come after public hearings on Monday night on the bylaws.

For more on the changes, click here

The Zoning Bylaw, requires approval from the Ministry of Transportation, and is expected to return to the June 18 Council meeting for adoption.

Statement of Financial Information accepted

Penticton continues to provide good value for service, as statistics show the municipality remains among the lowest per capita municipal taxes among Okanagan communities with a population over 15,000 and is well below the provincial average.

The annual Statement of Financial Information – which highlights council remuneration, a schedule of employee remuneration over $75,000 and a schedule of payments to suppliers – was presented and received by Council.

For more details, click here

Housing project gets support after changes made

A proposed 12-unit townhouse development on Dynes Avenue passed another hurdle.

Council gave approval to a series of development variance permits that will allow the project to proceed. The development plans show one 6-unit building fronting Dynes Avenue, and two 3-unit buildings facing the rear lane. The buildings are three-storeys in height with garages on the ground floor and rooftop patios.

Last year, an application was made for this site and Council ultimately adopted the rezoning to RM3 (Medium Density Multiple Housing) but chose not to approve the requested variances and development permit at that time.

Council consents to the adoption of RDOS bylaw for invasive species services

Council consented to the adoption of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Bylaw No. 2065.03, 2024 (Noxious Weed Control Service Establishment Amendment) on behalf of the electors of the City of Penticton.

Support for tree-like cell tower

A proposed new cell tower gained conditional support from Council.

Telus is looking to erect a new 18m tower at 3395 Valleyview Roard to provide additional support to the existing network. Council directed staff to write a letter of concurrence to the federal regulators, with the condition that the tower look as tree-like as possible.

Taking a look at industrial lands

Council approved a motion that directs staff to report back with options to advance and grow industrial lands.

The motion came out of a recent Committee of the Whole presentation from the Penticton Industrial Development Association.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, click here. For a full video of the Council meeting, click here.