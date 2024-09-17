The City is inviting feedback from the community on a new Official Community Plan (OCP) Amendment proposal for the property at 955 Timmins Street.

The applicant is proposing to amend the OCP designation from High Density Residential to Mixed-Use for a development consisting of 72 residential apartment units with a mixed-use recreational facility. The proposed concept plans show two indoor ice sheets, an indoor baseball training facility, 8 indoor pickleball courts and a number of outdoor courts, as well as commercial lease areas.

In 2021, Council supported changing the land use designation from Industrial to Urban Residential. It also was rezoned from M1- General Industrial to RM3 - Medium Density Multiple Housing, and 2-acres were subdivided from the subject lot.

“This proposal is a new opportunity for the community to consider,” said Audrey Tanguay, planning and licensing manager for the City. “The property is in a unique area of the City as there is a mix of commercial, residential, institutional and parkland surrounding the subject site. We would like to know if the mixed-use designation is something the community could envision at this location. Considering the community’s vision for land use is the first step before Council considers this application. The proposal will require further applications for Council’s consideration, including Development Permits that consider the form and character of the buildings.”

The City has started the process for Community Engagement for OCP Amendments to ensure residents are aware of the proposal and the opportunities to get involved. Copies of the application, staff report, presentation video and feedback form are available at https://www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Paper copies are also available at the Shape Your City kiosk at the Penticton Public Library (785 Main St.) during regular business hours.

Anyone interested in discussing the proposal with staff are invited to attend a drop-in open house at Okanagan College in the Community Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Questions about the application can be sent to planning@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2501. Feedback will be collected until Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.