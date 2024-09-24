A Sports and Recreation Needs Assessment is underway to help the City identify current and future needs of facilities and infrastructure across the community.

Residents can expect postcards with a unique access code and instructions in the mail starting later this week. Surveys should be completed considering all members in the home. Complete your survey at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Participants will have the opportunity to be entered into a draw prize for a $100 gift card to a local grocery store. Separate surveys will also be provided to sports and recreation organizations for their collective input.

“Penticton offers a wealth of opportunities to participate in sports and recreation, but we know demand for facilities and other infrastructure are top of mind for many participants,” said manager of recreation, arts and culture, Joanne Malar. “This survey will analyze the community’s responses, feedback from user groups, teams and clubs, as well as usage trends and demographics to provide a clear picture of the sports and recreation needs of our community for the next 15 years. The results will be used to develop a prioritized action plan for our facilities and amenities to help support the needs of all user groups and our community.”

Watch for your postcard in the mail over the next week. Go to shapeyourcitypenticton.ca and enter the unique access code to complete the survey. Paper copies of the survey are available at the Community Centre (325 Power Street) and City Hall (171 Main Street). Feedback will be collected through to November 3, 2024.