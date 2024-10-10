Did you know that idling your vehicle for more than 10 seconds uses more fuel and produces more carbon dioxide than restarting the engine?

In support of the community’s Climate Action Plan, the City of Penticton is reminding residents of one simple step that can help reduce emissions, noise pollution and benefit overall health.

“If your vehicle is stopped for more than a minute – other than driving – consider turning off the engine. We can each do our part by preventing idling,” says David Kassian, Sustainability Supervisor.

“Car exhaust is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions as well as harmful pollutants and dangerous particulates. We would like to thank the Penticton Secondary School Sustainability Club and First Things First Okanagan for bringing this issue to Council earlier this year.”

Tips to reduce idling

· As the weather cools, the City is issuing some anti-idling reminders.

· The best way to warm up a vehicle when it’s cold is to drive it 30 seconds after starting at a moderate speed.

· Instead of solely relying on defrost or defog, scrape the windshield to remove snow and ice.

· Consider taking active or public transportation instead of driving.

· Consider going inside to order and pick up food and coffee instead of using the drive-thru, or shut off the engine if there is a very long line.

Penticton City Council declared a climate emergency in 2022. In 2021, Council adopted the Climate Action Plan, with targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by a projected 40 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030. To learn more about the City’s environmental initiatives, visit penticton.ca/environment.