The City of Vernon is aligning with updates to the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation (OBSCR) issued by the Province of British Columbia, which includes changes aimed at improving air quality in High Smoke Sensitivity Zones (HSSZ).

In preparation for the open burning season, please note the following key changes:

· Setback requirements: Maintain a distance of at least 500 m from residences and businesses, and 1000 m from schools, hospitals, and community care facilities.

· Debris source: Only burn vegetative debris collected within 5 km of the burn site.

· Limit burning: Reduce the amount of vegetative debris burned and explore alternatives like chipping or recycling.

· Burn registration: Obtain a burn registration number for Category 3 burns and keep a written record.

· Ventilation index: A "GOOD" ventilation index is required for one-day burns, which can be checked on the Ministry’s interactive map.

· Burn timing: Start burning at least one hour after sunrise and finish by 4 p.m. or two hours before sunset.

Applications for Open Burning Permits are available between November 1 and April 30 of each year, unless otherwise prohibited.

A permit application can be found on the City of Vernon website for download and must be submitted to Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) in person for consideration on or after November 1, 2024.

Residents are also reminded that use of campfires and outdoor fireplaces must comply with the City of Vernon Good Neighbour Bylaw #4980.

For more information on the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation and specifics regarding Smoke Sensitivity Zones, visit the Ministry of Environment’s Open Burning Smoke Control webpage.