The City of Vernon and members of CUPE Local 626 have ratified a three (3) year collective agreement for the period of January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2026.

“Council would like to express appreciation for the hard work of both negotiating teams in concluding bargaining and in reaching this reasoned three-year collective agreement,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “The agreement strikes a fair and sustainable balance between supporting our employees and upholding our responsibility to taxpayers. We value the strong working relationship we share with the Union and its members and look forward to continuing to sustain a resilient, thriving community together.”

The agreement provides for incremental wage increases of 3% per year over its three-year term, along with a 4% market adjustment in 2024. It also includes some adjustments and housekeeping updates.