The City of Vernon has appointed Peter Weeber as its new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), effective Monday, November 4, 2024.

Mr. Weeber comes to this role with a robust background in municipal leadership, having served various communities throughout British Columbia as CAO, including the District of Stewart, Village of Queen Charlotte, District of Mackenzie, and City of Penticton. Most recently, he served as the General Manager at Peters Bros. Construction Ltd.

This diverse experience enables him to effectively blend public-sector priorities with innovative approaches from the private sector.

“Council undertook a systematic and rigorous process in selecting our new Chief Administrative Officer,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “We were looking for a leader with the right balance of experience, demonstrated capability and organizational vision to guide City staff and contractors.”

“With Mr. Weeber’s proven leadership, dedication, and public service, we are confident he will help us achieve Council’s strategic goals and meet our mission of delivering effective local government services.”

Mr. Weeber, recognized for his innovative problem-solving, political insight, and ability to build strong relationships, is eager to work with City Council, senior leadership, staff, and the community to ensure the successful delivery of the Council’s vision.