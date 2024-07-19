The City of Vernon continues to enhance community safety and wildfire resiliency through proactive FireSmart™ initiatives.

Starting as early as Monday, July 22, crews will begin the removal of hazardous landscaping and excess vegetation around City-owned infrastructure and private properties in the Lakeridge Drive area.

The work will take place along Lakeridge Drive, Amber Drive, Cameo Drive and Garnet Drive and will include the removal of cedars and junipers and the replanting of FireSmart recommended landscaping.

“By removing hazardous fuels along City-owned lands, boulevards, and rights of way, we can reduce the threat of fire to local infrastructure, homes, and properties,” said Wes Brassard, FireSmart Coordinator. “The work in the Lakeridge Drive area marks the beginning of a community-wide project and an ongoing effort that will take time to complete but is essential for the safety of our community."

For this project, City staff will be working alongside Rider Ventures. Residents and visitors are advised to adhere to any posted signs or instructions while crews complete this important work.

To learn more about the City of Vernon’s FireSmart program, or to book a free FireSmart home assessment, visit vernon.ca/firesmart or email firesmartcoordinator@vernon.ca