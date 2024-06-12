Council invites community to City Hall/Library Building official opening on June 29

The community is invited to the official opening of the new City Hall/Library Building on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3731 Old Okanagan Hwy. The free official opening festivities will include refreshments, music, pre-registered guided tours, and more. Learn more at westkelownacity.ca/cityhall. The public can also enjoy the exciting complementary festivities that will take place during Westside Multiculturalism Day at the adjacent Memorial Park. The Westbank Museum will host the multicultural event, which will happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature 30 cultural pavilions, live performances, educational opportunities and activities, food sampling, food vendors and more!

Council acknowledges National Indigenous People’s Day

Friday, June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and Council encourages the community to take the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the history, resilience, richness and diversity of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis across Canada. Council also recognizes the City of West Kelowna’s closest neighbour – Westbank First Nation – and the syilx/Okanagan Peoples – on whose traditional territory we live, work and play.

Council congratulates the Class of 2024!

Council congratulated all 2024 Westside graduates, including those who attend Mt. Boucherie Secondary, French Immersion at Kelowna Secondary, and private and home school. Council wished the students future success and happiness and thanked their families, educators, coaches, and mentors who have provided and continue to provide guidance and support to our community’s youth and leaders of tomorrow.

Okanagan Regional Library Board gives presentation

The Chief Executive Officer of the Okanagan Regional Library (ORL), which is an equity partner in the City Hall/Library Building at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway, gave a presentation to Council on their plans to begin service to the community with the new West Kelowna branch scheduled for a soft opening on June 14. The ORL will be the second of six service organizations to start providing services in the new building. For more information about the City, ORL, MLA, MP, ICBC and Service BC in the new building visit westkelownacity.ca/cityhallandlibrary. To see the ORL presentation, watch the June 11 webcast. To learn more about the ORL, visit orl.bc.ca.

Council approves multifamily development in Westbank Urban Centre

Council approved a development permit for 3717 Hoskins Road for a seven-storey, mixed-use building with 90 square metres of commercial space, 65 residential units, 250 square metres of outdoor amenity space and parking.

Council requests more information on proposed Westside Resource Hygiene Centre

Council directed staff to bring back a report to Council outlining resources required to mitigate impacts of a proposed resource hygiene centre on the adjoining neighbourhood. The proposed pilot project would support the unhoused and those facing housing insecurity and be located at 2545 Churchill Road. If approved, the centre would provide meals, clothing, harm reduction supplies, personal hygiene amenities and case management, mental health, and addiction services.