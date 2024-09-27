The City’s Public Works team will begin its annual watermain flushing program on Tuesday, October 1 to give the water system its fall clean out.This work, which is an important step to ensure high-quality drinking water, is anticipated to proceed on a rolling basis throughout the community until October 31.

Flushing removes sediments, deposits and biofilm build-up from the water system, which improves taste and odours, reduces turbidity and also provides system-wide improvements. This also results in overall cost savings.

Unidirectional flushing also makes it possible for the crews to perform annual maintenance on system valves to ensure they are functioning correctly.

During this time, residents may experience sediment or discolouration in their water. If your water appears discoloured, simply run the cold water tap until the water runs clear. This can take several minutes, depending on the severity of the discoloured water.

While this sediment is bacterially harmless, it may cause some discolouration of laundry if not detected. To avoid any inconvenience, check the water supply colour prior to using washing machine by running a household tap for several seconds.

Thank you for your cooperation. If you have any questions about water quality, visit penticton.ca/water-quality or contact City Yards at 250-490-2500.