Penticton is currently in Stage 1 water restrictions and staff continue to monitor water levels.

Over the course of the summer, neighbouring municipalities may move to higher stage water restrictions but, as the City of Penticton benefits from large stores of water both in Okanagan Lake and upper reservoirs, our restriction levels may not change at the same time.

Any updates on changes to water restrictions will be posted at www.penticton.ca/water and communicated through all the City’s social media channels.