The City of Vernon is providing clarification regarding the expiring agreement with the Vernon Volunteer Firefighters Association (VVFA), the use of the term "volunteer," and the ongoing role of auxiliary firefighters within Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS).

The Agreement between the City of Vernon and the VVFA will expire on December 31, 2025, and will not be renewed. Written notice was provided to the VVFA a year in advance, making clear the City's intention to let the agreement expire.

The agreement is no longer required, as the provisions contained within it have been integrated into VFRS operations, budget, and employment practices. This reflects the evolving relationship between the City and its auxiliary firefighters, with no further need for an agreement of this nature.

For more than two decades, VFRS has employed auxiliary firefighters, who are paid employees of the corporation. The term "volunteer," in the VVFA's name, is historical and does not reflect the employment relationship between the City of Vernon and its auxiliary firefighters.

“Something in common between volunteer firefighters of the past and today’s auxiliary firefighters is a strong desire to be of service to the community,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “These firefighters apply for positions, undergo interviews, and meet training and operational standards. Auxiliary wages are conservative and not a primary motivator for becoming an auxiliary firefighter.”

The expiration of the agreement does not affect the status or responsibilities of auxiliary firefighters. The City continues to employ 13 auxiliary firefighters, who will remain City employees after the expiry of the agreement. Recruitment efforts are underway to further expand the auxiliary team.

VFRS and the City of Vernon recognizes and thanks all past and present firefighters for their service.