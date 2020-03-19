CMHA Kelowna is calling on the community to embrace Hope for the Holidays, at a time when many people are experiencing heightened mental health challenges and need help.

The organizations Hope for the Holidays campaign is a charitable initiative to ensure this community is a place where everyone has the care and support they need during the holiday season and beyond.

52% of Canadians struggle with their mental health this time of year, according to Canadian statistics. During the organization’s recent podcast, A Way Forward: Mental Health & The Holidays | Presented by Beem Credit Union, CEO Mike Gawliuk discussed how the holidays may not be festive for everyone. “This is a season that can bring a lot of joy, but it can also bring an increase of stress, anxiety, depression, and isolation.”

Gawliuk says these seasonal challenges are on top of what is, according to a recent study, a significant decline in our collective mental health. “When we look at the results of a national report that was just released, it clearly indicates that mental health in Canada is three times worse than before the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The report also shows a disparity in who has access to mental health services. A gap, Gawliuk says, that CMHA Kelowna is trying to address with the community’s help. “This is a time to come together to support people who are facing mental health challenges. Donations and collective efforts play a vital role in providing resources and care for anyone who is in need.”

Donations help increase mental health programming, support, and counselling for youth, adults, and people who are struggling. CMHA Kelowna is calling on its community for donations to help change the narrative around mental health and support people who are struggling – in a place we all call home.

“By fostering connection and generosity,” says Gawliuk, “we can make the season brighter for everyone.”

The postal strike is making it difficult for charities like CMHA Kelowna to connect with our supporters. While we wait for mail services to return to normal, donations to the Hope for the Holidays campaign can be made online by visiting: Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna, by phone: (250) 861-3644, or in-person at CMHA Kelowna - 504 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna, BC.