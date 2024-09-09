Construction will continue throughout the fall on the rail trail between Sicamous and Armstrong. The rail trail partners have been focused on building two sections of trail through the summer between km 0.5 - 4.5 on the northern end out of Sicamous and km 49.15 - 50.4 between Lansdowne Road and the City of Armstrong on the southern end.

The northern section is close to completion but has several sections identified for additional surface elevation to improve flood erosion protection. Some sections will be raised up to an additional 2.5 feet over the next several weeks. Trucks and equipment will be on site through September to complete this work. Construction staging continues from Folland Road. There is no trail access during construction.

The southern section is a one-kilometre pathway next to the active CN/CP railway spur and highway 97A from Lansdowne Road into the City of Armstrong adjacent to Pleasant Valley Road. This section is on CPR-owned land next to an active railway spur requiring construction of a new trail subsurface and the movement of a hydro pole. Once complete, the City of Armstrong will construct an extension of this path to connect into town.

Watch for vehicles and equipment along roads and crossings at both locations. Both sections of the trail are currently closed to public access.

Funding for these two project sections is from the BC Active Transportation grant program, with contributions from CSRD and RDNO rail trail reserves, and contributions from the District of Sicamous and CSRD Electoral Area E Economic Opportunities Fund.

As these two sections come close to completion (September 2024) the next phases of work south of km 4.5 to 42.6 will begin and move through 2025. The project work will include flood erosion repairs along Mara Lake and the Shuswap River, aggregate surfacing of the trail, pedestrian-friendly modifications to rail bridges, road crossings, signage installation, and improved trailhead access.

Final approvals from the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) are pending after the rail trail partner owners agreed this spring to offer crossing easements for agricultural landowners who prefer them. Construction on sections within the Agricultural Land Reserve will commence once the ALC issues a response. All other sections will proceed as soon as detailed designs, road crossing approvals, archaeological assessments, and environmental management plans are approved over the next months.

The targeted completion date for the 42.6 km section is fall 2025, with a contingency plan extending into 2026 for delays and final finishes. The Splatsin Development Corporation’s Yucwmenlúcwu (Caretakers of the Land) are acting as primary construction contractor. Funding for this section will come from the Federal Active Transportation funding agreement with the Splatsin te Secwépemc on behalf of the three rail trail partner owners. A formal announcement on this funding will be coming shortly.

The Rail Trail partners aim to open portions to the public as soon as trailhead access is completed and deemed safe for use. For now, except for the pilot section in Enderby between km 35 and 37 which opened in 2023, the rest of the trail remains closed as construction continues and safe trailhead access is finalized.

Community members are invited to join in the first volunteer work bee for the rail trail, scheduled for September 21, 9:00 am to noon at Belvidere Park in Enderby to help with invasive plant removal.

For more information on Shuswap Trails visit www.ShuswapNorthOkanaganRailTrail.ca.