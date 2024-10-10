Save the date! You are invited to attend a Council-hosted Open House between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

The drop-in event will highlight Council’s refocused priorities and is a chance to join the discussion about the City’s increased focus on public safety and housing. It is also a chance to provide feedback on the proposed 2025 budget. City Council and City staff, alongside members of the RCMP, fire department and bylaw will be in attendance to answer questions about public safety, as well as the City’s housing partner 100 More Homes.

“The Council Open House is an important opportunity for residents to ask questions and give feedback,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “Public safety, housing and the proposed budget are items of immense interest and, as a council, we look forward to interacting directly with you. As we work towards a strong, more resilient Penticton, your input is invaluable as we make decisions moving forward. We hope to see you there for some vital discussions.”

How can I participate?

· Watch the upcoming Council meeting on October 15 where the proposed 2025 Budget will be presented.

· Beginning October 15, read the details of the draft 2025-2029 Financial Plan and 2025 Budget on shapeyourcitypenticton.ca or at City Hall and provide your feedback online or via hardcopy feedback form.

· Drop by the Council Open House on October 29 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre between 4 pm and 7 pm to meet with Council, discuss the budget and share your thoughts with staff. Kids are welcome!

· Once you have reviewed the materials and asked your questions, complete a form to share your feedback about the budget between October 15 and November 6.

The feedback gathered will be shared with Council at the start of budget deliberations which run from November 19 and 21. All information about the budget and opportunities to get involved and share feedback will be published at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Feedback will be collected until Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.