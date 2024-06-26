While construction continues at Skaha Lake Road and Kinney Avenue, the crosswalk at this intersection will be temporarily unavailable as crews complete electrical upgrades in the area.

Crosswalks are available at McDougall Avenue and Galt Avenue. Please watch for signage in the area and respect traffic control personnel. An update will be shared once the Kinney Avenue crosswalk is available again for use.

Construction will take place Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For a map, plus the latest updates involving the Point Intersection construction projects, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection.