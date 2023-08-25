The City of West Kelowna is seeking applications for new members interested in participating on our Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) and Advisory Planning Commission (APC).

How to apply:

West Kelowna residents interested in volunteering are invited to submit an application form to the Legislative Services Department. Please note that applicants may serve on only one advisory body at a time.

Application forms:

· Available online at westkelownacity.ca/councilcommittees

· Paper copies can be picked up at City Hall at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway, West Kelowna, BC

Submission methods:

· Complete an online application here

· Email the application to legislative.services@westkelownacity.ca

· Fax it to 778-797-1001

· Drop it off in person at City Hall, 3731 Old Okanagan Highway, West Kelowna, BC. Business hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at 4:30 p.m.

About the Roles:

Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC):

· Purpose: To advise Council on land use and economic development matters relating to agriculture and agri-business, and to act as a liaison between Council and the agri-business community.

· Term: Four years ending on Dec. 31, 2028.

· More information: The Committee’s mandate, criteria and meeting procedures can be found in the detailed Terms of Reference which is posted on the City’s website or can be picked up at City Hall.

Advisory Planning Commission (APC):

· Purpose: To advise Council on matters respecting land use, community planning, and proposed bylaws and certain permits under Part 14 of the Local Government Act.

· Term: Three years ending on Dec. 31, 2027.

More information: The Commission’s mandate, criteria and meeting procedures can be found in Bylaw No. 0098, which is posted on the City’s website or can be picked up at City Hall.