The Kelowna RCMP are concluding the death of a 28-year-old woman reported publicly on June 21, 2024, as non-criminal in nature.

The Serious Crime Unit took conduct of the investigation after the woman was located deceased on June 21, 2024 in the lagoon portion of Waterfront Park.

“We now have the necessary evidence and reports to conclude this woman’s death as non-criminal,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP. “Our responsibility is to conduct a complete and thorough investigation, this takes time. Our condolences and thoughts remain with her family.”