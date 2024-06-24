At approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday June 21, 2024, a female was located deceased on the shores of Okanagan Lake in Waterfront Park.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday June 21, 2024, a female was located deceased on the shores of Okanagan Lake in Waterfront Park.

At this point, the RCMP can confirm that the deceased female was 28 years old. “No other details about her identity can be provided at this time,” stated Sergeant Judith Bertrand, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The investigation is still unfolding and the cause of death has not been confirmed.

“There is nothing at this time to suggest an increased risk to public safety”, added Sergeant Bertrand.

We are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Kelowna RCMP. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net,” said Sergeant Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Officer.