Judy Bedford Honoured for 40 Years Volunteer Service Council presented a token of their appreciation to Judy Bedford in honour of 40 years of volunteer service to the community establishing, maintaining and fundraising for the Peachland Community Food Bank. Judy’s compassion and dedication to helping others in need has earned her many awards over the years including two citizen-of-the-year awards with her husband Wes, and a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal. “As she has been often described by those who volunteer alongside her or by those who are helped by her efforts, Judy is a guardian angel and a pillar of our community. She is most deserving of our appreciation and admiration,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

Blake Pfannenschmidt Commendation

Council commended Blake Pfannenschmidt, a contract Bylaw Officer with the District of Peachland, for actions he took recently to protect the community. One evening last month, Mr. Pfannenschmidt witnessed a vehicle hit and run and followed the offending vehicle to where it stopped and asked for the driver’s keys, which he received. He called the RCMP and assisted them with the aggressive passenger as the driver failed a roadside sobriety test. “Your actions on that August evening were outstanding and brave. You made a citizen’s arrest that kept a dangerous driver off the road and assisted the RCMP in ensuring the safety of our community that evening,” said Mayor Van Minsel.

Peachland Climate Action Task Force

Council agreed to simplify the name of the Peachland Climate Sustainability and Resiliency Task Force to the Peachland Climate Action Task Force. The task force is assisting Council in being environmental stewards and improving community resiliency by preparing for climate change and will develop a Climate Sustainability and Resiliency Action Plan that addresses existing and emerging environmental sustainability and climate change issues and trends.



Extension for 4607 Princeton Avenue

Council granted a three-month extension to a rezoning request for 4607 Princeton Avenue which has been instream since June 2020. The applicant cited high interest rates and the current state of the residential real estate market as reasons for not meeting the conditions for adoption of the Zoning Amendment Bylaw. The proposed rezoning is from Rural Residential to Multi-Unit Residential – Medium Density. The application was the subject of a public hearing in August 2023. If the applicant fails to satisfy the zoning conditions within three months, the application will lapse, and the file will be closed.



Lipsett Avenue Rezoning

Council adopted a Zoning Amendment Bylaw to rezone 6137 and 6147 Lipsett Avenue from Rural Residential to Multi-Unit Residential – Medium Density allowing the development of 34 multi-family residential units, 10 per cent of which are to include flex units.



2025 Permissive Tax Exemptions

Council gave first three readings to the 2025 Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw, identifying the following properties as eligible for exemption due to community benefit:

Peachland United Church

St. Margaret’s Anglican Church

Peachland Baptist Church

Peachland Wellness Centre & The Peachland Food Bank

Peachland Riding Club

Peachland Historic School

Peachland District Retirement Society

Maple Springs Bible Camp

The Nature Trust of BC

Peachland Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion

Okanagan Regional Library

Peachland Chamber of Commerce

The estimated financial impact of the 2025 tax exemptions, based on a 5% tax increase, is $59,211 or .61% of the budgeted general tax revenue.



Mayor’s UBCM Report

Mayor Van Minsel outlined the topics the Peachland delegation was able to raise with Provincial representatives at the 2024 Union of BC Municipalities’ convention, held September 16 to 20. Councillors Dave Collins, Rick Ingram, Alena Glasman and Randey Brophy and Deputy Mayor Keith Thom joined the Mayor at the convention and helped to lobby for support with key issues like power security for the westside, residential FireSmart initiatives, watershed protections and climate action. A topic that was raised with all representatives was the need for consistent, automatic grant funding, particularly to address infrastructure deficits.



Truth and Reconciliation Monday

On Monday, September 30, Mayor and Council and the District of Peachland will be observing Canada’s fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as the nation collectively honours the survivors of Canada’s residential school system and all its uncountable victims on this day each year. Mayor Van Minsel urged the community to take a moment to observe the national day of remembrance and seek meaningful truth and true reconciliation.



Next Council Meeting

The next Regular Council Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2024, beginning at 6 pm Council

meetings are open to the public and webcast live. Find the full schedule by visiting www.peachland.ca/council. Find webcasts of past meetings at www.peachland.ca/watch.