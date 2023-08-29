Meeting agendas and attachments can be access from: https://coldstream.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx

2024 Lavington and Coldstream Fire Hall Annual Reports

The Coldstream Fire Chief and Lavington Fire presented the respective Fire Hall’s 2024 Annual report outlining the call volumes and activities of each fire hall over the course of 2024. At their recent AGMs in January, Fire Chief Morgenthaler-Code (Coldstream) and Chief Wright (Lavington) were confirmed for three-year terms to the end of 2027.

Endurance Health and Fitness (EHF) Vernon Winter Carnival Run-Special Event Exemption

Council authorized an exemption to the sound amplification provisions in the Parks and Public Spaces Regulation Bylaw 1651 for the Endurance Health and Fitness Ltd. (EHF) Vernon Winter Carnival Run event to allow for the use of an outdoor sound system to play music and announce racers crossing the finish line. Council further granted this exemption, with dates and times subject to administrative approval, for five (5) years (2030).

Building Report for the Month of December

Council received the December Building Report. These monthly reports show the building activity for the month as well as year-to-date statistics.

Declassified Motions from the December 9, 2024, In Camera Meeting

Resolution No. INC 2024-168 re: 2025-2027 Seasonal Street Sweeping Services

THAT the report titled “2025-2027 Seasonal Street Sweeping Services” dated December 9, 2024, submitted by the Purchasing Assistant be received;

AND THAT Council authorize Administration to award the 2025-2027 Seasonal Street Sweeping Services to South Okanagan Power Sweeping in the amount of $48,000 plus GST for 2025, $50,020 plus GST for 2026 and $50,020 plus GST for 2027 as outlined in the report titled “2025 - 2027 Seasonal Street Sweeping Services” dated December 9, 2024, submitted by the Purchasing Assistant;

AND FURTHER THAT this resolution be released from in-camera and reported in open meeting following notification to the proponent.

Resolution No. INC 2024-169 re: Food Services - Kalamalka Lake Beach RFP-2024-08 Award

THAT the report titled “Food Services – Kalamalka Lake Beach RFP-2024-08 Award” dated December 9, 2024, submitted by the Purchasing Assistant be received;

AND THAT Council authorize Administration to award RFP-2024-08 to Francisca Chapman of Kal Lake Food Services for the 2025 season;

AND FURTHER THAT this resolution be released from in-camera and reported in open meeting following notification to the proponents.