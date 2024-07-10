Volunteer Insurance and Risk Management

Council approved a Volunteer Insurance and Risk Management policy. This new policy is intended to provide guidelines and clarity to aid in protecting volunteers when performing community service projects on District property.

EV Chargers - Public Works Building

Council approved the installation of four, level 2 electric vehicle chargers for the new public works building at a cost of $38,774 which will be funded using the Local Government Climate Action Plan (LGCAP) grant received in 2024.

Building Report for the Month of June

Council received the June Building Report. These monthly reports show the building activity for the month as well as year-to-date statistics: See the links for detailed information:

Council Report - June Monthly Building Report

Attachment A - June 2024 Monthly Building Stats

Community Futures North Okanagan – Rural Community Immigration Project

Following a recent presentation from Community Futures to the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) Board, Coldstream Council has allocated financial support, subject to all members of the RDNO doing the same, to fund the Rural Community Immigration Program (RCIP). For more information on this project, please contact Community Futures North Okanagan at 250-545-2215 or visit their website: www.futuresbc.com, or view the presentation slides: Community Futures RCIP Presentation