Meeting agenda and attachments can be found here: https://coldstream.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx

Cemetery Bylaw Amendment

Council deferred consideration of the Cemetery Bylaw Amendment pending additional information from staff.

2025 Grant-In-Aid

Council directed Administration to include the following grants in the 2025 budget:

Lavington Community Association - $32,000

Friends of Kalamalka Park - $1,400

Jean Minguy Memorial RCMP Youth Academy - $1,200

Vernon and District Riding Club - $1,000

Vernon Winter Carnival - $500

Society for the Protection of Kal Lake - $1,000

Kal Beach Pier - Additional Funding request

Council approved the additional funding of up to $34,000 for the installation of additional steel pipes for the Kal Beach Pier. This funding will come from the Canada Community Building Fund grant.



2025 Council and Committee of the Whole Meeting Schedules

Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday each month and Committee of the Whole meetings are scheduled on the first and third Monday of each month. These meetings are held in the District’s Municipal Hall Chambers. For 2025, Council approved the following amendments to the 2025 Council and Committee of the Whole meeting schedule:

Regular Council Meetings:

March 10 and September 8, 2025 held at the Lavington Fire Hall (9739 School Road)

September 22 and December 22, 2025 meetings are cancelled

Committee of the Whole Meetings: