Cemetery Bylaw Amendment
Council deferred consideration of the Cemetery Bylaw Amendment pending additional information from staff.
2025 Grant-In-Aid
Council directed Administration to include the following grants in the 2025 budget:
Kal Beach Pier - Additional Funding request
Council approved the additional funding of up to $34,000 for the installation of additional steel pipes for the Kal Beach Pier. This funding will come from the Canada Community Building Fund grant.
2025 Council and Committee of the Whole Meeting Schedules
Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday each month and Committee of the Whole meetings are scheduled on the first and third Monday of each month. These meetings are held in the District’s Municipal Hall Chambers. For 2025, Council approved the following amendments to the 2025 Council and Committee of the Whole meeting schedule:
Regular Council Meetings:
Committee of the Whole Meetings: