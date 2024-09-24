Council received a presentation from Fire Chief Wacey and Mr. Kevin Dalgarno, Firefighter/Fire Education Officer of the BX Swan Lake Fire Department regarding the recently completed Community Wildfire Structure Protection Plan. The plan provides accurate, predetermined structural and cultural priorities requiring protection in the event of a wildfire.

District of Coldstream Parks and Public Spaces Regulation Amendment Bylaw No. 1844, 2024

Council adopted the Parks and Public Spaces Regulation Amendment Bylaw 1844, 2024. This amendment improves and clarifies language in the bylaw as well as updates Schedule B, Park Fees, to align them with the fees collected in Vernon parks and public spaces.

District of Coldstream Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 1846, 2024

Council gave three readings to the Permissive Tax Exemption bylaw, which exempts certain properties in the District from taxation for the year 2025.

District of Coldstream Sanitary Sewer System Regulation and Rate Amendment Bylaw No. 1845, 2024

Council gave three readings to the Sanitary Sewer System Regulation and Rate Amendment Bylaw, which amends Schedule C – Fees Rates and Other Charges, with respect to sanitary sewer service connection fees.

2024-2025 Fall/Spring Open Burning Period Dates

On the recommendation of the Protective Services Manager, Council set the open burning dates for the 2024-2025 season from November 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025. Please note that a burning permit is required and can be obtained on the District’s website. There is no charge for a burning permit.

Infrastructure Services Update - September 2024

The Director of Infrastructure Services provided their monthly Infrastructure Services Update for September.