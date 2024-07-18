Zoning Bylaw Amendment

Council gave three readings to Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1239, 2024 that proposes to rezone 11583 & 11615 Bottom Wood Lake Rd from RR3 – Rural Residential 3 to RM5 – Medium Density Multiple Housing. Conditions required prior to adoption include entering into a rental housing agreement with the District to secure rental units on the subject properties for a 10 year term and ensuring a minimum of 2.4 m wide road dedication along 11615 Bottom Wood Lake Road. Council further required a third-party review to determine the impacts of the proposed construction on the permeability of surfaces and flood construction levels used.

Zoning Bylaw Amendment

Council gave three readings to Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1240, 2024 that proposes to rezone Lot 30 – 18451 Crystal Waters Road which will allow for a bare land strata subdivision of an existing parcel zoned DC5 – Direct Control 5 (Crystal Waters) in the Oyama Ward of the District.

Agricultural Land Reserve

Council supported sending an application for Non-Farm use at 1090 Camp Road to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) to consider allowing special events on the property and that while the application is being considered by the ALC, directed staff to bring a report back on conditions that could be put in place to mitigate the impacts of the proposed use on the neighbourhood.

2024-2034 Community Works Fund Agreement

Council approved authorizing that the Mayor and Corporate Officer sign the 2024-2034 Community Works Fund (CWF) Agreement with the Union of British Columbia Municipalities under the Administrative Agreement on the Canada Community-Building Fund on behalf of the District of Lake Country. The CWF allocates funding to all local governments in BC based on a per capita formula that includes a funding floor. Local governments may direct the funding towards eligible costs of eligible projects as set out in the CWF agreement and report annually on these projects and their outcomes.

Development Cost Charge (DCC) Amendment Bylaw

The District of Lake Country is updating its Development Cost Charges Bylaw for Utilities (water, sewer, drainage) and Mobility (roads and active transportation), which were last updated in 2016. Council approved that the Development Cost Charge (DCC) Amendment Bylaw 1233, 2024, be read a second time as amended.

Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw & Zoning Bylaw Amendment

Council adopted Official Community Plan Amendment (Heather Simon Assets Holdings) Bylaw 1131, 2020 and Zoning Bylaw Amendment (Heather Simon Assets Holding) 1132, 2020. For the property located at 3130 Berry Road, this changes the Future Land Use Designation Classification from Institutional to Mixed Use Commercial and the zoning classification from P2 – Administration, Public Service and Assembly to C1 – Town Centre Commercial.

Road Closure Bylaw

Council adopted Road Closure Bylaw 1236, 2024 at 14850 Oyama Road.