A unique opportunity to purchase the BC Tree Fruits property at 9718 Bottom Wood Lake Road came up because of the cooperative going into receivership. The 8.4 acre lot right next to the Winfield Arena activity hub went through a very quick court-ordered sale process and the District’s bid of $9.1 million was accepted by the appointed monitor and approved November 27th by the court.

Mayor and Council recognize that as Lake Country continues to grow the demand for community access to both programmed and unprogrammed recreational opportunities, greenspace and public amenities is always expanding. Every year during the budget process Council hears from residents and businesses; and besides the ever-present focus on roads maintenance, water and sewer, there are always requests for investments in public spaces and recreational amenities.

“Balancing the community’s priorities to make strategic investments without sacrificing service and amenities is never easy,” said Mayor Blair Ireland. “And when a unique opportunity like this comes along, when grant funding and reserves are available to make a purchase that will benefit the community long into the future, it feels like a win for all!”

The land and buildings offer so much more than expanded recreation, including a possible location for the RCMP detachment. Renovating and maximizing the use of existing 73,965 sq ft and 4800 sq ft buildings on the property, with lots of room for parking, plus improvements and expansion of the adjacent Winfield Arena, make this a strategic addition to Lake Country’s assets.

“The right time, location and price don’t often align, so we made sure we did our due diligence in quick order so we could direct staff to make a fair bid in the best interest of the community,” said Ireland. “And we were thrilled when the court approved it this morning.”

The District will be engaging the community in 2025 to help establish priorities for the use of the property to meet the needs of the community now and in the future. The Sports and Recreation Needs Assessment done in 2023, the Official Community Plan (OCP), the Mobility Master Plan and other guiding documents with a lot of community input will also help determine how the property is developed so it reflects the long-term interests of the diverse Lake Country community.