Darrell Garceau, who has served as interim chief administrative officer since July, will continue to work with the District of Sicamous after being formally hired by council. Garceau will be officially appointed at the October 9 regular council meeting.

“Sicamous council and staff are happy to welcome Darrell, who was a temporary solution that unexpectedly become a permanent solution for the District of Sicamous,” says Mayor Colleen Anderson. “We look forward to working together to continue to build a stronger community.”

As chief administrative officer, Garceau is responsible for managing the overall operations of the municipality, and to advise and inform council about the municipality’s operations and affairs.

With over 29 years of experience as a chief administrative officer for municipalities ranging in population from 2,600 to 15,000, Garceau has a background in managing major initiatives including housing projects, municipal infrastructure, recreational facilities and subdivision development.

“My experience with the district to date has been rewarding, exciting and fulfilling,” says Garceau. “Going forward, I am excited about our new projects and future developments.”

Garceau describes the most rewarding aspect of his position as working with community members, business leaders, partners, staff and council to make things happen for the betterment of the community.

“The organization is going through a transition period,” explains Garceau. “We will focus on streamlining processes, bolstering economic development, enhancing public amenities and managing growth with sound, strategic governance.”

When asked to describe Sicamous, Garceau mentions the progressive, innovative and vibrant spirit of the community.

“People have chosen Sicamous as their preferred community and businesses have invested and supported our community,” says Garceau. “We need to protect the commitments that have been made to ensure those investments are also protected.”

When not in the office, Garceau enjoys skiing, camping and spending time in the great outdoors.

“The kindness that I have received from the community means a great deal to me,” Garceau shares in closing. “I love working for the district. It’s a place to call home.”