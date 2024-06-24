There is understandable unrest in the community after learning that the individual arrested for Jackson’s manslaughter was released from custody after only 48 hours of being detained.

The District of Sicamous is saddened by the death of resident Jo Ann Jackson, 66, whose life was taken on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. This is a tragic loss of life, and our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family at this time.

Protective conditions are in place while the Southeast District Major Crime Unit continues its investigation and ensures there is enough evidence for charges to be laid against the accused by the Crown. Protective conditions include the accused not returning to the property at 1707 Hillier Road East, required reporting and safety checks with a probation officer and open communication with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

As a result of the investigation, there is increased police presence in the community and 24-hour surveillance of 1707 Hillier Road.

This tragedy appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community, however, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit reports a potential safety risk due to the accused not being in custody.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is seeking information to assist their investigation. Contact the tip line at 1-877-987-8477 if you have video, dash camera or other information, between 1 and 5:30 a.m. on June 19, 2024.

This is the third homicide to be investigated in our community in less than 24 months. A formal meeting with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General will be requested to address our community’s concerns with this unprecedented violent crime.

The District of Sicamous would like to thank local RCMP and BC Ambulance Service members who responded to the scene on June 19, and all those assisting the Southeast District Major Crime Unit with the investigation.