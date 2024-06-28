Canada Day celebrations are once again taking place on Monday, July 1, in Waterfront Park starting at 11 a.m. and concluding with fireworks at 10 p.m

New this year, additional festivities will be taking place in Stuart Park and the Rotary Centre for the Arts Commons. For complete event details and schedule, visit festivalskelowna.com.

Water Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Cawston Avenue to Sunset Drive from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Please note that the boat locks at Waterfront Park will also be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

The Dolphins parking lot at the corner of Water Street and Sunset Drive will be closed on Monday from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. Two bays of parking in the City Hall lot will also be closed from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. The parking lot at Prospera Place will remain open during the event but may be accessed only from Cawston Avenue. Any vehicles left on Water Street during these closures will be courtesy towed.

Visitors to Waterfront Park and the lakefront promenade are advised that set-up for the event will take place on Sunday, June 30 from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. During this time, the lakefront promenade will be closed from the north end of Tugboat Beach through Rotary Marsh and Sunset Drive. Visitors may still access Waterfront Park at this time via Rhapsody Plaza on Water Street.

Find up-to-date parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis St.) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Ave.) at kelowna.ca/parking. Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.