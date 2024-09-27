The City of Penticton will begin draining the irrigation systems of Ellis Creek (Valleyview Road area) and Penticton Creek (Naramata Road area) starting Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Orchards, vineyards and other properties with connections to these systems should take the precautions necessary to protect their irrigation systems for the winter months.

If your private side irrigation system has been blown out or winterized prior to Oct. 18, please indicate with a coloured ribbon on the City isolation valve so crews are aware to take extra precaution when draining the system.

Should weather patterns reach negative temperatures prior to this date, crews may need to adjust the date to protect City infrastructure. The City will notify the public should this occur.

If you have any questions regarding the irrigation shutdown, please contact the Public Works department at 250-490-2500.

If you would like to be added to the irrigation users email contact list, please email your name, address, phone number and email address to publicworks@penticton.ca.