The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and West Bench FireSmart are facilitating a mobile wood-chipping event on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. The event will help residents remove flammable materials from their property.

If you are a Greater West Bench resident, which includes Sage Mesa, you can register your address for the mobile wood chipper that will chip accepted items collected on local properties.

Please note there is no drop site for material. Please do not drop off material for collection.

This event is exclusively for mobile wood chipping at your property.

Greater West Bench FireSmart mobile wood chipping event

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: Approximately 9:30 am to 3:00 pm (mobile chipper only, no drop site is available)

To register your address for the mobile wood chipper, please complete the following form by Thursday, October 10, 2024: https://forms.office.com/r/Pbwq2bjdgP

Only the following items will be accepted for the wood chipper: