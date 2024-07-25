Fans of the UBC Okanagan Heat will be able to cheer on two Canadian athletes with ties to the University over the next few weeks in Paris as cross country head coach Malindi Elmore and women's volleyball alumnae Jenn Oakes will represent their country at the Olympics and Paralympics respectively.



Elmore will be heading to her third Olympic Games where she will once again compete in the women's marathon. The Kelowna native finished ninth in the women's marathon at the 2020 Toyko Olympics, the best result for a Canadian in the event's history. She also competed in the 2004 Athens Games in the 1500m event.



Elmore will run in the women's marathon on the final day of the Games, Sunday, August 11, with the event getting underway at 11 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 10.



Oakes is also set to head to her third Paralympic Games after being named to the women's sitting volleyball team on Monday. The former women's volleyball player, who represented the Heat in 2016-17 and 2017-18, has previously helped Canada to a 4th place finish at the 2020 Toyko Games and a 7th place finish in Brazil in 2016.



Oakes and Canada will get their Games underway on Thursday, August 29 when Canada takes on Slovenia to open Pool B play. The Canadians will also face Brazil on Saturday, August 31 before closing out pool play on Monday, September 2 against Rwanda.



If Oakes and Canada finish in the top two in their pool after three games, they will advance to the semifinals on Thursday, September 5 with medal matches happening on Saturday, September 7.



Fans can catch all the Olympic and Paralympic action live on CBC and CBC Gem.