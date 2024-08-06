An EVACUATION ALERT has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. A wildfire burning on Hullcar Mountain in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is increasing the risk to properties in Electoral Area D of the CSRD. Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, an Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following areas:

An Evacuation Alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

This is also a good time to relocate livestock to a safe place. If you need assistance, please call 250-833-3350.



WHAT YOU SHOULD YOU DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT: