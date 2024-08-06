An EVACUATION ALERT has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. A wildfire burning on Hullcar Mountain in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is increasing the risk to properties in Electoral Area D of the CSRD. Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, an Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following areas:
West side of Deep Creek Rd from 2232-2310;
2839 Forbes Rd;
2033 - 2621 Salmon River Rd and 2702, 2833, 2913, 2964 Salmon River Rd
An Evacuation Alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.
This is also a good time to relocate livestock to a safe place. If you need assistance, please call 250-833-3350.
WHAT YOU SHOULD YOU DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT
Upon notification of an ALERT:
- Locate your grab-and-go bags for you and your family. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement, ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure. See www.preparedbc.ca for details.
- Assist your local Emergency Support Services Team by downloading the BC Services Card App now on your phone. Follow this link to create your ESS Profile. This streamlines the registration process should an Evacuation Order be required.
- Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.
- Accommodation in the area can be limited. Make plans to stay with family or friends, if necessary.
- Take care of your pets or any other livestock by moving them to a safe location. Make plans for their care if you will not be at home.
- Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.