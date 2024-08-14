The Evacuation Alert, issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District through the Shuswap Emergency Program, due to the Hullcar Mountain wildfire has been lifted to All Clear for the following properties:

This removes all properties from the previous Hullcar Mountain wildfire Evacuation Alerts. The following properties also remain All Clear:

East side Salmon River Rd - addresses from 1605 - 2317 and 2707 - 2913

West side Salmon River Rd - 2036 to 2620 and 2964

Forbes Rd - 2835

West side Deep Creek Rd - addresses from 1606 to 2160





This wildfire has not been declared out by BC Wildfire Service. Stay informed and be prepared.

Please continue to monitor the CSRD and Shuswap Emergency Program websites, social media and Alertable for information.