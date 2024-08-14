The Evacuation Alert, issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District through the Shuswap Emergency Program, due to the Hullcar Mountain wildfire has been lifted to All Clear for the following properties:
This removes all properties from the previous Hullcar Mountain wildfire Evacuation Alerts. The following properties also remain All Clear:
This wildfire has not been declared out by BC Wildfire Service. Stay informed and be prepared.
Please continue to monitor the CSRD and Shuswap Emergency Program websites, social media and Alertable for information.