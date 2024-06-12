Visitors from all over North America will be arriving in Penticton in the coming weeks for major events including the Peach City Beach Cruise and Penticton Elvis Festival.

The City is reminding residents that these high-profile events will draw large crowds to downtown Penticton and the Okanagan lakeshore – and will require temporary road and park closures.

Peach City Beach Cruise

The Peach City Beach Cruise begins on Friday, Jun 21, showcasing hundreds of hot rod, antique and classic cars. It also includes live entertainment, vendors and a beverage garden set up over the weekend at Gyro Park.

Also, hundreds of participating vehicles will cruise from Skaha Park East on Friday evening starting at 5:15 p.m. and proceeding along Main Street and Skaha Lake Road through the city to Lakeshore Drive. For the full schedule of events, visit peachcitybeachcruise.ca.

Drivers heading downtown should anticipate multiple road closures and limited parking availability. This includes the closure of Lakeshore Drive from Veterans Way to Riverside Drive starting early Friday morning until Saturday at midnight to accommodate the hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians taking part. Access to the Lakeside Hotel is available at Veterans Way.

Watch for road closures within the 100-block of Main Street on Friday morning. Also, sections of Martin Street, Winnipeg Street, Power Street and Churchill Street will be temporarily closed, with local access only. Access Pier Watersports through the Lakeside Hotel parking lot. On Saturday, the 200-300 blocks of Main Street, Front Street and Backstreet Blvd will also be closed for the markets until 3 p.m.

For a map of road closures, visit penticton.ca/road-closures. For bus route information, visit bctransit.com.

Penticton Elvis Festival

Celebrate the king of rock ‘n’ roll at this tribute artist competition deemed to be the largest Elvis festival in Canada. The outdoor portion of this event will take place from June 28-30 at Okanagan Lake Park and is open to the public, with tickets available at the gates. Watch as Elvis takes to the outdoor stage, showing off his blue suede shoes. For ticket info, visit pentictonelvisfestival.ca.

Please note that dogs are not allowed in the park during these dates and the City’s leash-optional zone will be closed to the public.

Other events taking place next week

The Community Pop-up Project party and mini car show takes place on Thursday, June 20, at 598 Main Street. This new event kicks off one of four taking place this summer at the revitalized outdoor space, with live music on stage, food and a beverage garden.

Indigenous People’s Day, hosted by Ooknakane Friendship Centre, will be held on Friday, June 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Okanagan Lake Park, with live entertainment and food trucks. Everyone is invited to this free event, celebrating culture, food and music.

For more details about these events, visit penticton.ca.